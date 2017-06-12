Little stars get into character at Thornton Cleveleys Gala day

Young and old alike joined the celebrations for the annual Thornton Cleveleys Gala day.

Leading the way was gala queen Natalia Ellis and princess Molly Ellison.

Decorated wheelchairs from the Alexandra Court Care Home

Plenty of grown ups and children put on fancy dress for the occasion, enjoying their walk in the sunshine.

In the afternoon the festivities moved on to Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys where the queen was officially crowned.

Blustery conditions didn’t make life easy for the organisers, who were forced to take down part of a marquee put up for the big day after it was damaged by the wind.

The gala day coincided with another big event in Cleveleys, the town’s annual car show, with classic vehicles lining Victoria Road West and the Promenade.