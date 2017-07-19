Listed building is up for sale after plans approved

Have your say

A historic Blackpool landmark which was the subject of a long-running planning wrangle is up for sale.

The former Synagogue on Leamington Road in the resort is being advertised with an asking price of £199,950.

In January this year planning permission was secured to convert part of the Grade II listed building into flats despite concerns from heritage guardians.

Blackpool Council had refused to approve the scheme but applicant Thompson Property Investments challenged the decision.

Joseph Thompson, a director of Thompson Property Investments, said: “All the investment return stacks up with the building but I am concentrating on other projects at the moment.

“Since the building was remarketed we have already had two viewings.

“The return on the apartments will help bring the building back up to a full state of repair and breathe new life into it.”

Mr Thompson’s other projects include the conversion of the former Post Office on Abingdon Street to retail and leisure use.

After being refused planning permission for the synagogue, Thompson Property Investments appealed.

A planning inspector ruled in favour of the developer, but the council then won a high court bid to block the scheme.

It forced a second hearing of the appeal in front of a different planning inspector.

That appeal was allowed and approval is now in place to redevelop the building to create five two-bedroomed flats, along with car parking.

The synagogue was deconsecrated in 2012 but the council said it was of historic interest due in particular to its important stained glass window.

The former place of worship, built between 1916 and 1926 and featuring distinctive Accrington brick, was bought by Thompson Property Investments in 2012.

Conversion plans include making external alterations including replacement windows and construction of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension, a second floor rear extension including an enclosed roof garden following part-demolition of an existing single-storey corridor extension.

Making his decision, planning inspector Jonathan Hockley said he considered “the public benefits of bringing the rear of the building back to life” outweighed any concerns about the potential harm to the landmark.

Dusxbury’s Commercial agents is selling the property on behalf of the owner.

It says alongside the flats, remaining space within the premises has the potential to be used for education purposes or as function rooms.

The front section of the building comprises the main entrance, congregational seating area and balcony seating with hallways and office space.