Lions target more treasure for charity

A charity cash-boosting treasure hunt app designed to appeal to visitors and local residents is growing fast.

After already raising hundreds of pounds for good causes from their hi-tech game covering Lytham landmarks, Lytham St Annes Lions have unveiled a new app covering Fairhaven Lake.

Versions covering Lytham Hall and St Annes are set to follow and Lions member Drew Thompson, who devised the app, said: “We have been delighted with the response so far.”

Brian House children’s hospice is among the good causes to benefit from the proceeds from the app, which is available to play for £5,

Drew estimates that more than £200 has been raised since the Lytham game was introduced in the spring and hopes there will be plenty of interest during the peak tourist season.

“We feel it is a good way of having fun and helping food causes into the bargain,” he said. “We have leaflets promoting it all the main hotels and there is real potential for it to grow and grow.”

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “Anything which adds to visitors’ experience in Fylde is very welcome.”

Details of the app at www.coastaltreasurehunts.org.