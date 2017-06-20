Lions’ £3.3k boost to seafront pool plan

Volunteers looking to revive a long-disused paddling pool are celebrating a key cash boost to their plans.

Lytham St Annes Lions have donated £3,300 to towards the St Annes Promenade Gardens Friends’ ambitions for the former pool close to The Island on St Annes seafront.

The Friends are working with Fylde Council to transform the area into a modern wet play area, with the hope that the majority of the projected £250,000 cost can be covered by grant funding.

The donation from the Lions is a Community Legacy Gift to mark next year’s centenary of the Lions International.

Lytham St Annes branch president Eileen Skelly said: “In years gone by the St Annes paddling pool brought so much pleasure to local children and holidaymakers and was part of the community. We are very pleased to be involved in the project which will revitalise and bring back a water play area to St Annes Promenade.”

Ian Roberts, chairman of the Promenade Gardens Friends, said: “The Lions’ support is greatly appreciated and it has already helped enormously in triggering further financial support from local businesses. We are actively pursuing funding and remain confident the project will be successfully delivered.”