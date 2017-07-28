Link road would split village in two

Singleton residents are gearing up for a battle against roads bosses over the construction of a new dual carriageway.

Highways England has made clear its preference for a new road which would link Windy Harbour to Skippool, cutting out a congested section of the A585.

But Coun Maxine Chew, who represents Singleton on Fylde Council, fears the scheme would have an irreversible impact as it would cut through the village.

She said: “I am appalled at the huge sum of money –in excess of £100m – being spent for little, if no, gain.

“Once traffic has gone through the Windy Harbour traffic lights it will be back to two lanes.

“Highways England keep harping on about the benefits of a four lane dual carriageway when this will only be for about two or three miles. This cannot give anything but momentary benefit.

“The preferred route destroys the lives of all the residents on the south side of Garstang Road and the people who live on Lodge Lane.”

Highways England has suggested villagers could be protected by the impact of the scheme by a ‘land bridge’ but Coun Chew is not convinced.

She said: “They are talking about putting the road under a land bridge. I don’t know what this is!.

“To get the traffic under Lodge Lane. This will skirt the edge of Singleton Park. Singleton Hall residents will be affected as will the poor people who live along the driveway in the most beautiful houses. All this destruction to gain practically nothing.”

Coun Chew does accept some form of new road is needed but believes highways planners should think again.

She said: “Without road improvements this end of the Fylde coast will grind to a halt as traffic will not be able to move. There has been no long term thought into how the traffic will keep moving when all the planned housing developments are completed.”