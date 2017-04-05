Linda Nolan: ‘My cancer diagnosis has brought family together’

Linda Nolan has said her incurable cancer diagnosis has brought her family closer.

The former singer and entertainer, 58, who found fame with The Nolans in the 1970s, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer after falling on the stairs around three weeks ago - 10 years after she was initially treated for the illness.

Speaking alongside sister Coleen Nolan on Loose Women from her home in Blackpool, Linda said: “I couldn’t do it without their (the family’s) support.

“I think that’s why myself and Bernie, god bless her, and Anne when she was diagnosed, I think that’s why we talk about it so much because I can’t imagine going through this on your own.”

Coleen revealed the sisters had got together on Monday night.

“We’ve had such good fun, had such a laugh, watching old family movies... it’s a long time since all the sisters have been together.”

She added: “The positive stuff to come out of any diagnosis, like Linda said, it puts everything into perspective.

“We’ve had family feuds over the years, well I have with some of the sisters, all that’s forgotten, it’s brought us all back together and you just realise that life’s too short and nothing’s as important as love and family.”

Linda said she hoped to live for another “10-15 years” with the cancer, which is treatable but not curable, and revealed she had a list of aims she wanted to achieve before she died.

“I’ve got so many things I do want to do. They sound like trivial things don’t they? I’ve never flown First Class - I’d love to do that.

“I want to take my great nieces and nephews to Lapland and see Father Christmas with them.”

The pair’s sister Bernie died from breast cancer in 2012.