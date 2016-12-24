Lil Grangers’ party welcomes the Christmas spirit

Youngsters from one of Blackpool’s newest youth clubs enjoyed a festive party at the City Learning Centre at Grange Park.

Santa and Mickey Mouse dropped in to bring festive cheer to the 45 children of the The Lil Grangers at the City Learning Centre.

Manager Shelley Glay thanked councillor Gillian Campbell and the youth leaders Ryan and Chloe Clymer and Jess Errington.

She said: “Gillian was wonderful she organised presents for the children from Nickelodeon and even paid for extra ones when we were short.” The club currently meets Monday and Friday, 5pm till 7pm at the Cherwell Centre.