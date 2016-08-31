Light riders gear up for special Blackpool seafront treat

Thousands of cyclists got a sneak peak of Blackpool’s Illuminations at the annual Ride the Lights event.
Cyclists were able to pedal along the Promenade in safety after it was closed to all motor vehicles between 7 and 10pm, giving those taking part the chance to take in the Lights in safety– with an added bonus this year.
For Pleasure Beach staff were on hand to allow riders to pedal through the amusement park for the first time.
Radio Wave presenters Ged Mills and Hayley Kay hosted the main stage of live music and fun at a hub on the Tower Festival Headland, with bike firms CJ Cycles and Get Cycling on hand as well.