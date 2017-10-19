Lifeboat launched to reports of 'despondent man' near North Pier

A lifeboat was launched to reports of a "despondent" man in the water near to North Pier, says the Coastguard.

Police and a Coastguard rescue team together with a lifeboat scrambled to the scene at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 18 after a passerby reported concern for a man on North Pier.

Officers made a search of the pier but were unable to locate the man.

Police then received a further call reporting that the man was entering the sea.

A spokesman for the police said: "The caller reported seeing a man on the shoreline walking into the sea.

"We notified the Coastguard who launched a lifeboat and a rescue team to assist.

"The man was found by police on the shoreline and taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."

The man is not thought to have been injured in the incident.

The Samaritans are available to talk to anyone who is struggling. Contact them free of charge on 116 123.