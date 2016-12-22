Licensing put on agenda as landlords meet

Fylde Coast Landlords’ Forum has held its latest meeting at Blackpool Central Library to discuss proposed schemes relating to rented accommodation.

Blackpool Council has already introduced an additional licensing scheme in the centre of the town in a bid to drive up the quality of lodgings.

But landlords have resisted moves for selective licensing which includes stronger measures.

The forum had a presentation on an alternative scheme which operates in Doncaster that does not involve the council.

Landlord Bob Jackson said: “An intermediary essentially private team would act as a go-between between council and landlord.

“Costs would be slightly less that the council proposed scheme and those costs would be spread out over a five-year period with the option to stop paying into the scheme should a property be sold.”

Mr Jackson urged landlords to continue their battle against selective licensing by emailing Housing Minister Gavin Barwell.

The next meeting of the forum, which is growing in numbers, will be held at the town hall.