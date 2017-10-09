Library group’s vow in revival campaign

Campaigners battling to reopen Lytham Library are intensifying their campaign.

The Friends of Lytham Institute and Library are to launch a new petition calling for the library to be reinstated – more than 12 months after it closed its doors as part of a wave of economy cuts across the county by Lancashire County Council’s previous Labour administration.

Public meeting at Lytham library

The Conservative group vowed to overturn all closures on being elected back to power at County Hall in May but so far, there has been no firm details about Lytham’s revival.

Sixty people turned out to a public meeting (pictured) on the issue at the Hewitt Lecture Rooms adjacent to the library in Clifton Street and another meeting is planned for Tuesday, November 7.

In the meantime, a petition is to be launched and Friends chairman Christine Marshall said: “I was very pleased with the number of people who turned out to show their support for this campaign.

“It was clear from the meeting that the people of Lytham are passionate about their support for the library to be reinstated and will be campaigning hard to ensure those making the decisions know their views.

“Along with a petition to support the campaign, an open day at the library is being planned. It was also suggested that now St Annes library is closed for structural repairs, the books and computers could easily be put into Lytham library.”

County Coun Peter Buckley said: “We want to reopen the libraries which were closed as soon as we can, however there is a significant amount of work to do to improve the condition of some buildings, recruit and train staff, reconnect ICT and other infrastructure and reallocate book stock.

“A report is being prepared for the Cabinet meeting in November which will set out the situation regarding Lytham Library and provide the basis for further progress.”