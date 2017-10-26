Library battle given timely online boost

A petition calling for the reopening Lytham’s library now has an online presence.

Campaigners aiming to see the service revived have been encouraged by public reaction to the hard copy version, which has seen more than 1,000 signatures gathered and is available in a wide variety of shops, clubs and other public buildings around town.

But they hope the opportunity for supporters to back the campaign via the internet will add greatly to the numbers, with particular appeal to those with Lytham roots who have moved away from the area.

Louise Martin, of the Friends of Lytham Library and Institute, said: “The fact that so many people who grew up in this area, not just those who still live here, care about the fate of the institute and library was one of the most common pieces of feedback we received while collecting signatures outside the library.”

The Friends organisation was set up earlier this year to lobby for the revival of the library in the Institute building which had been its home since Victorian times.

It was closed on September 30 last year as part of a wave of economy cuts by Lancashire County Council’s previous Labour regime.

On being elected back to power at County Hall in May, the Conservatives pledged to reopen the libraries and County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for library services, said a report on Lytham was being prepared for a cabinet meeting to be held next month.

The Friends, who hold their next public meeting on November 7, have set a deadline for the petition of November 1 to ensure county councillors are aware of the strength of feeling ahead of the cabinet meeting.

It is available at www.change.org/p/lancashire-county-council-save-lytham-institute-lytham-library.