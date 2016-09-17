Leyland in command in title decider

Leyland Cricket Club had Blackpool in dreadful strife in the opening stages of their Northern Premier League decider at Stanley Park on Saturday

With the outcome depending the determination of the title, tLeyland were in pole position to claim the championship in the morning session.

By the 26th over, Paul Danson's home side were reduced to a paltry 44 for eight in the final match of the season as Leyland bowlers took command

Leyland maintained their grip and Blackpool were all out for 65 in 35 overs.