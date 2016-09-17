Leyland deny Blackpool in Northern League decider

Leyland Cricket Club are Northern Premier League champions after crushing Blackpool in the title-decider at Stanley Park

Leyland won by seven wickets after a Blackpool batting collapse in what turned out to be a one-sided contest.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Blackpool side captained by Paul Danson were soon in trouble and wickets fell rapidly as they were dismissed for just 63.

Tom Jefferson (17) and Andy Furniss (12) were the only players to reach double figures for Blackpool.

Leyland's Brett Pelser and Karl Cross shared seven wickets.

Daryl Mitchell took all three wickets to fall for Leyland, who had little trouble attaining such a meagre target, knocking off the required runs in 15.5 overs.