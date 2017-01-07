Learn about adoption at advice event

Families considering adopting a child are invited to attend an information evening on Wednesday.

Members of Lancashire County Council’s adoption team, including social workers, will be available to answer questions, talk people through the process and offer confidential advice.

The event will be held at County Hall, on Fishergate Hill in Preston, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

County Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “We need people from all backgrounds to offer a permanent home and family to children who are not able to live with their birth family.

“You must be over 21, and live in Lancashire or close by, but whatever your race, gender, sexuality, living arrangements, age or employment status, we want to hear from you.

“What matters to us are your personal qualities and that you are able to provide a loving home where you can support and look after a child throughout their childhood and beyond.”

Further details are available online at www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption or by calling the adoption team on 0300 123 6723.