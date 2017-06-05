Leap of faith for fundraisers

Staff from a Thornton firm plucked up the courage to abseil for charity, raising an impressive £1,000.

Five workers from Westmann Group, which is based on Hillhouse Industrial Park in Thornton, took part in the organised charity event for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital is devoted to very ill children who are in desperate need of intensive car.

The colleagues who braved the abseil were Janet Smyth, Erin Smyth, James Fitton, Stuart Fitton and Julie Fitton.

Westmann Group operates across the UK, providing technical and engineering solutions to blue-chip clients as well as maintenance and support services.

The charity event was arranged by a company called Over the Edge.

The team abseiled down Liberty Heights in the centre of Manchester, which is the third largest building in the city at a staggering 27 storeys as it reaches 109 metres high.

Janet Smyth, accounts and finance director, said: “We had an amazing day and we all managed to complete the abseil.

“We collectively raised over £1,000.

“We were all pretty afraid and as our company is a family business we had to go ‘over the edge’ with not only our colleagues but our relatives, my abseil partner being my daughter which made it even more worrying.

“We all managed to get to the bottom without any trouble and there were plenty of people cheering us on at the bottom which made a big difference.

“When we went for a meal afterwards wearing our charity t-shirts someone paid for all our drinks anonymously!”