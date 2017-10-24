Layton youngsters bowled over after pupil, six, wins award

Year two pupils at Layton Primary School were treated to cricket sessions by the Lancashire Cricket Board’s Jordan Clarke yesterday.

Jordan, whose job is to promote women’s and girl’s cricket, gave an assembly at 1pm before holding some indoor sessions with around 90 children.

His visit came after six-year-old Sophie Lloyd won the Thunder Spirit of Cricket Award in the summer, given when she stepped in to play against girls twice her age – even picking up a wicket.

Layton sports coach Kieran Newcombe said the children ‘loved it’.

“They were very keen and asking lots of questions,” he added. “It was good to see them learning new skills.”