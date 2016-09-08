Last rays of sun as holidays come to end

Last-minute holidaymakers enjoyed a day of glorious sunshine in Blackpool yesterday.

The last day of summer holiday for the few children yet to go back to school saw temperatures soar to 24 degrees.

Markedly different weather to the rains, and high of just 17 degrees forecast for today.

And if you were spending time enjoying the sun on Blackpool’s seafront this past week, you may very well have seen a group of British Skin Foundation fund-raisers carrying buckets of famous Blackpool Rock – containing a very simple sun safety reminder.

To raise awareness about the importance of protecting your skin, and aiming to help lower the 100,000 newly diagnosed cases of skin cancer each year, a sweet reminder was served up inside a stick of bright red Blackpool Rock.

Emma Williams, whose mum suffered with skin cancer, said: “I think my family and I all thought it would never happen to us, but a few years ago my mum was diagnosed with skin cancer and needed several intense operations.”