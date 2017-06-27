Last push to raise cash for Blackpool park revamp

A final push has been launched to raise the last few hundred pounds to transform a Blackpool park.

Coun Paul Galley has launched the crowdfunding bid with just £720 to raise towards the £35,000 project for Eastpines Park in Anchorsholme.

The last gasp fundraising effort is the final piece in the jigsaw before work can begin on a major refurbishment of the children’s playground.

Coun Galley said: “The park has seen a number of regeneration projects over the last three years led by the Friends of Eastpines Park with the support of Blackpool Council.”

He added: “These include making the park a safer place to be by investing in CCTV, removing hedges to create clear lines of sight around the park and investing in an ongoing sports programme in the Park.”

But that isn’t enough to satisfy Coun Galley and the Friends group who had a vision to create a brand new playspace.

Coun Galley, who represents Anchorsholme on Blackpool Council, said: “The Friends of Eastpines Park believe the park should be an outdoor community centre and every penny we get for this project helps us create a park with great facilities for children and somewhere we can all be proud of.”

It is hoped work on the new playground will begin within three months and be ready for use for Spring 2018.

Coun Galley said: “The best part of this project is the many ways in which the community have come together.

“One young lad came up to me in the park asking to donate 27 pence to the fund – all of his money – which was really quite moving.”

You can donate to the appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eastpinesplayground