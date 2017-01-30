Landmark hotel sold in £12.8m deal

Blackpool's historic Imperial Hotel has been sold to a firm in Singapore.

A £12.8m deal for the 180-bedroom Grade II-listed building on North Promenade has been confirmed by company tasked with finding a buyer.

The Hotel Collection, represented by Savills, has sold the Imperial to Singapore-based Fragrance Group.

Built in the 19th century, the four star hotel features a restaurant, bar, health club and 14 conference rooms catering for up to 600 delegates.

The sale of the Imperial is the seventh from the 10-strong portfolio of regional UK hotels, known as Project Solstice, which Savills is marketing on behalf of The Hotel Collection.

Martin Rogers, head of UK hotel transactions at Savills, comments: “We are pleased to have secured a new owner for The Imperial Hotel.

"It is one of the town’s most recognisable buildings and steeped in heritage. The hotel’s prominent beach-side position with spectacular sea views and four star status ensures it is popular with tourists and business bookings alike.”