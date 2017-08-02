Lancashire v Yorkshire clash in Blackpool

There's Roses T-20 cricket action at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Wednesday
Lancashire second XI take on their counterparts from Yorkshire in a double header.
The opening fixture starts at 11.30am with the second contest due to get under way around 3.30pm,
Lancashire will send out a strong line-up, their squad including England's Haseeb Hameed,
Squad: Simon Kerrigan (captain), Karl Brown, Arron Lilley, Rob Jones, Haseeb Hameed, Josh Bohannon, Brooke Guest (wicketkeeper), Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Toby Lester, Calum Turner, Luke Procter
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.