Lancashire v Yorkshire clash in Blackpool

There's Roses T-20 cricket action at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Wednesday

Lancashire second XI take on their counterparts from Yorkshire in a double header.

The opening fixture starts at 11.30am with the second contest due to get under way around 3.30pm,

Lancashire will send out a strong line-up, their squad including England's Haseeb Hameed,

Squad: Simon Kerrigan (captain), Karl Brown, Arron Lilley, Rob Jones, Haseeb Hameed, Josh Bohannon, Brooke Guest (wicketkeeper), Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Toby Lester, Calum Turner, Luke Procter