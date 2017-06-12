Lancashire set victory target of 108 at Southport

Lancashire went into lunch on the final day of this Specsavers County Championship clash against Middlesex with just 95 runs required for victory.

They will have to do it without opener Alex Davies who edged behind off Toby Roland Jones on the stroke of lunch for 13 leaving England opener Haseeb Hameed and Liam Livingstone to push for the win after the interval.

Earlier in the session Stephen Parry picked up his fifth wicket of the innings trapping Toby Roland Jones lbw for a very entertaining 31 off 32 balls as the visitors were all out for 236 setting Lancashire a target of 108 runs to win.

Parry finished with 5-45 which is his first in Championship cricket and his first first class five for in 10 years.

Davies finished with 10 victims in the match, while Ryan McLaren was in superb form once again finishing with figures of 3-48.