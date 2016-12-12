Lancashire recommends.... toy shops

From toy cats, Pokemon and peddle Lamborghinis, we have found five of the most popular toy shops in Lancashire.

Kidiroo, Tarleton and Wrightington

Toyland, Blackpool

Kiddiroo specialises in unique toys and gifts, from Melissa and Doug and Jelly Cat to name a few. It also offers Teddy Mountain - build a teddy bear parties. Kiddiroo has two stores, one in Church Road, Tarleton, and a second one in Wrightington at Derby House.

Toyland, Blackpool

Toyland, in Birley Street, Blackpool, is a traditional multi-brand toy shop, offering all the favourite toys, board games, hobbies and collectables at competitive prices.

The store will also be holding activities, colouring competitions and a raffle on Friday December 16 and Saturday December 17 for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. To donate to Save the Children text TEAMTOYLANDB to 70050 and £2.

Toyland has seven branches across the North West - the others are based in Yorkshire.

The Entertainer, Preston, Lancaster, Burnley

The Entertainer Ltd is a large independent toy retailer, selling a range of toys for all ages, from action figures to board games and dolls houses to craft sets.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It has more than 127 stores in the UK and six international stores. It has a branch located in St George’s Centre, in Preston, as well as St Nicholas Arcade, in Lancaster; Charter Way, in Burnley; and The Mall, in Blackburn.

Cowgills, Clitheroe

Cowgills, in Market Place, Clitheroe, is an independent toy store owned by David Marsden.

Located in the centre of a market town, the shop is perfect for children wanting to spend their pocket money with small affordable toys, as well as Lego, stationary, soft toys, dolls, baby toys, cards and crafts.

Time 2 Play, Fleetwood

Time 2 Play, in Station Road, Fleetwood, offers something a little different. Located within The John Jenkinson Centre, an MOT garage, it offers an extensive range of miniature vehicles for pint-sized drivers built up and ready to go.

It specialises in ride-on battery-operated toys such as motorbikes, aeroplanes, jeeps, sports cars, four-wheel drives, go karts, scooters and remote control vehicles.

It also stocks traditional wooden prams and dolls, Silver Cross prams, BERG Go-Karts, Disney baby range of clothes and much more.

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... places to go for a top roast dinner. Any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk