Lancashire recommends... health food stores

As people use January to detox, here is a list of the best health food stores, as voted by readers.

The Lifehouse, Lytham

The Lifehouse is located within a cosy setting above its old premises in Park Street, Lytham.

The shop sells whole food source health supplements; organic skincare; low GI health foods; eco products and other natural products.

The store, which opened in 2012, also offers bio-resonance, food intolerance testing, nutritional advice and specialist health supplements and foods. Customers can also buy the top 20 seasonal products online and choose to have them delivered or collect them in person.

Out of hours appointments are also available on request.

Chorley Health Store

Jan de Vries Health and Diet Centre, also known as Chorley Health Food Store, is located in Newmarket Street. It is one of 12 Jan de Vries branches, which sells herbal remedies, supplements, natural cosmetics and organic foods.

Dedicated staff offer lifestyle and dietary advice.

Hellons Health Store, Blackpool

Hellons Health Store, in Highfield Road, Blackpool, which was established in 1976, sells a range of nutritional supplements, herbal and natural remedies for a variety of purposes.

Products are available for skin, hair, dental hygiene and general well-being.

Preston Health Food Store

Preston Health Food Store, in Guildhall Street, is part of the Jan de Vries healthcare branch, which was established by Holland-born Jan de Vries. His first store was open in 1971 and he now has 12 branches in Scotland and the north of England. As well as selling a wide range of healthcare products, it offers advice and allergy testing. The store is open from 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Simply Natural, Kirkham

Simply Natural, in Poulton Street, Kirkham, was set up in 1996 by Susan Fisher, who has a certificate in health food retailing also in phytotherapy. She is also currently studying for her diploma in health food retail. The shop sells a vast array of items, including vitamins, minerals, oils and super foods. Susan’s husband Shaun is also a home brewer enthusiast, resulting in home brewer kits for sale.

