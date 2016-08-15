Lancashire recommends... cake shops

Here is a list of top cake shops in the area, as suggested by readers.

Cakes by Ruth, Chorley

Baker Ruth Poar launched Cakes by Ruth in 2010 after being asked to make cakes for family and friends.

All occasional cakes are handmade using traditional recipes and are created specifically to requirements.

The shop, in 38 Market Street, also stocks cake-making decorations and equipment and staff are always on hand to offer advice. Ruth also delivers cake decorating courses across the community. Autumn classes have been postponed, and will resume following an expansion to the workshop space.

The business also send cakes and biscuits all over the UK via its other brand called www.eatmylogo.co.uk.

Lisa Marie Cakes, Longridge

A boutique cake shop, located in Market Place, Longridge.

The popular bakery stocks a variety of beautifully hand decorated cupcakes, as well as occasional, wedding and celebration cakes.

Flavours include lemon zest, orange and cranberry, cookie/Oreo crumble and chocolate orange. All ingredients are locally sourced. Creative designs include Harry Potter, Disney, Minions and unicorns.

People watching their waistlines can try the Aloe cupcake, supporting Lisa Marie’s new Forever Living health range.

Lathams, Broughton

A family-run bakery which has been in Lancashire for more than 30 years, Lathams has two retail outlets: one adjoined to its main bakery on Caxton Road, Fulwood and the other in Hutton. In 2010 Lathams merged with The Original Pudding Company.

As well as occasional and celebration cakes, it stocks a range of desserts, from chocolate brownies and tiffin to flapjacks and cheesecakes.

It also sells home-made sandwiches, salads, pies and lasagnes, with an ever-changing daily specials menu. Open 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Cake Tin Delights, Blackpool

Cake Tin Delights, in Topping Street, Blackpool, makes bespoke cakes and sweet treats for any occasion. Also a tea room, it serves a selection of baked goods and hot drinks. The shop is also a finalist in the Enterprise Vision Awards in the hospitality section.

Cakes by Vanilla, Clitheroe

Cakes by Vanilla, in Moor Lane, Clitheroe, is a family business specialising in bespoke occasion cakes.

Bakers use locally-sourced free-range eggs and caters for special dietary requirements.

The shop also sells hand decorated cupcakes in gift boxes to take away. Closed Sundays and Tuesday. Open weekdays 9am to 5.30pm Saturday: 9am to 4pm.