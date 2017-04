An early morning fire broke-out in the kitchen of a house in Poulton.

The incident happened on Westwood Avenue at around 12.30am on April 6.

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the call, say fire services.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze and a portable fan unit to extract smoke.

There were no casualties.

An investigation into the cause is on-going.