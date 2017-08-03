Kind couple heading to Calais to give aid

A big-hearted couple are packing their bags and heading off to Calais to help refugees fleeing their war-torn homelands.

Martin Farrington, 31, and Emily Bingham, 28, are collecting clothes, blankets, nappies and sanitary products for migrants living in Calais, France,

Martin, who lives in Bispham, said: “We are hoping to make things more comfortable for the refugees who are camped out there and are in the most inhumane environment. For now it’s a matter of getting them through the day.

“We’re taking a big van from here, packing it up with donations and giving them money to cover the cost of medicine. We’re going to spend a couple of days and a night

“It’s going to be a trek. It’s about 700 miles. It’s the least we can do.”

The couple had initially planned a luxury holiday to Spain, but later decided to use their savings to fund the charity trip after they were moved by the plight of refugees living in poor conditions in Calais.

They teamed up with aid group Care4Calais to prepare for the journey, which they plan to take in October.

Martin, a business manager, said: “Regardless of people’s political standpoints, we need to inject the human element and allow local people here to consider what it must be like for refugees living in France. It’s something we need to be talking about.”

n People can donate to Martin and Emily’s Calais fundraiser online at www.gogetfunding.com/martin-emilys-donation-drive-2017.