Fleetwood’s Marine Hall was magically transformed into an ice-skating rink to round off the festive holidays.

Families were able to try out their skating skills after Wyre Council arranged to turn the multi-purpose hall into a winter wonderland.

Wyre Council have installed a temporaryr ice rink at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. 10 year-old Henry Beesley gets a helping hand from a penguin. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-1-2017

A council spokesman said: “It proved really popular.”

Wyre Council have installed a temporaryr ice rink at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Junior boarders from Rossall School with Houseparent Lee Gair. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-1-2017