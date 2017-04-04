Key role in children’s care for Diane

Blackpool Council has appointed Diane Booth as its new director of children’s services.

Diane will join Blackpool from her current position as head of children’s social care at Lancashire County Council, and has 34 years of experience in social work.

She said: “I’m looking forward to joining Blackpool and working with an established leadership team which has developed a well thought through corporate strategy, that places children and young people at the heart of decision making in developing the future of Blackpool.”

Diane, who takes up the role on April 24, replaces the outgoing deputy chief executive and statutory director of children’s services Delyth Curtis.

Coun Graham Cain said Diane had an ‘excellent’ reputation for running children’s social care.