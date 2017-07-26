Kevin still missing after 13-year hunt

The sister of a Fleetwood man who disappeared without a trace while working in Spain 13 years ago has made a fresh appeal for information.

Kevin Ainley, 24, disappeared in June 2004 while working and living on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

His sister Gemma Brooke, said: “It has been 13 years since we last heard from Kevin and we’re no closer to knowing what happened or where he is.

“Somebody out there must know something and we are asking them to search their conscience and do the right thing by coming forward.”

Kevin moved to the tourist area of Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, from Fleetwood in March 2004. He got a job handing out leaflets for a bar, The Sportsman, in an area known as ‘The Patch’.

It is believed he disappeared around June 14, after clubbing with a friend who was holidaying in the area.

He was last seen by his friend walking in the direction of The Sportsman pub. He was wearing a blue Ellesse tracksuit at the time.

The following Monday Kevin failed to turn up for work and worried friends contacted the authorities as well as Kevin’s family in Fleetwood.

Around a week after he had last been seen his mother attended Fleetwood Police Station, where she reported him missing. An investigation was launched in Spain, supported by officers in Fleetwood.

In 2005 two officers from Lancashire travelled to Tenerife to help but were unable to identify what had happened to Kevin. A Lancashire Constabulary review of the case in 2012 also drew a blank.

Gemma said: “We miss Kevin every single day and just want some answers. Please, if you know anything, contact the police as soon as possible.”

Lancashire Police said iy had offered assistance to Spanish police over the years.

A spokesman said: “Somebody must know where he is, or what happened to him 13 years ago, and as always we would urge them to get in touch with us.”

Call police on 101 with information.