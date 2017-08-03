Keith's wish list helps in fight against cancer

As a former British Waterways worker and supervisor of the Lancaster Canal Trust Keith Tassart has got to know the Lancashire countryside quite well over the years.

Now he has experienced it from a different perspective after taking to the skies for a hot air balloon ride and raising money for a cause close to the heart.

Keith has been diagnosed with a life limiting brain tumour and the special trip from Kirby Lonsdale was part of a wish list of opportunities he is determined to see through.

He has asked people to sponsor his endeavours and collected £200 from fellow passengers of the balloon ride, which will be donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, based in Preston.

Keith said: “It was a wonderful experience, we could see Blackpool tower in the distance, and the pilot skilfully gave us a round trip by manoeuvring from height to height, to get advantage of different wind directions and strengths.

“I did not know that was possible, we landed in the same general area as we started. A wonderful experience and I was overwhelmed at the strength of generosity of my fellow passengers, after I announced why I was taking this trip.”