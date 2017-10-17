Keeping sand dunes in trim

Guess what this equipment is for – and a clue is there is not much use for it inland.

Answer is it’s a machine specially tailored to mow and rake sand dunes, which really comes into its own at this time of year.

Fylde Sand Dunes Project Officer Kate Owen said: “Most people are surprised to hear sand dunes need mowing and raking, but without many rabbits or sheep grazing, the grass can start to take over. By cutting it back, we can encourage a greater variety of dune plants to grow, including some of our rare wildflowers. Towed behind our dune vehicle, two huge circular rakes spin the cut grass into neat lines, which our ranger and volunteers rake into huge piles to be taken off the dunes.”