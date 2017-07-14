Keep reading during the summer hols

Children are invited to take on a summer holiday reading challenge.

The Lancashire Reading Journey starts on Saturday and ends on September 23.

This is a great way to encourage children to keep reading and learning throughout their summer holidays

The free challenge aims to keep children reading throughout the summer holidays.

Children just need to visit a library to join in and complete as many tasks as they want to over the summer, including reading books of their choice, writing, making things and exploring.

On joining the Journey, children will receive an activity book listing 13 different Lancashire-inspired characters.

Each character has four optional tasks to complete. Children can choose the characters they want to collect and the tasks they want to participate in.

After completing tasks, children will be rewarded with stickers and certificates.

Any books can be read, including factual, fiction, poetry, jokes or picture books.

Stories on CD also count, as do e-books and audio downloads.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “This is a great way to encourage children to keep reading and learning throughout their summer holidays.

“They can choose to read, or a related activity that they enjoy. The tasks are varied, it is up to them to take part doing the activity they want to.”

• For more information visit www.lancashire.gov.uk or telephone 0300 123 6703.