Keen Kodi, six, pedals his way into the history books

A six-year-old has become the youngest to cycle from coast to coast unaided – raising hundreds of pounds for Brian House Children’s Hospice at the same time.

Freckleton youngster Kodi Spencer biked the 140 miles from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Tynemouth, just east of Newcastle, alongside his dad Ric, 34, grandma Rena Welsh, 65, and teenage cousin Connor Meek.

Kodi, left, and his dad Ric during the 140-mile journey from west coast to east

The Strike Lane Primary School pupil has since been described as a ‘freak’ of nature by his proud dad, who was left walking behind the budding cyclist.

“If I had done the ride before, I would have had second thoughts about taking him,” Ric, of Shackleton Road, said.

“But when I was getting off my bike to push it up the hill, he was racing ahead.

“He surprised everyone – he didn’t moan.”

Kodi got a new bike for the feat, but needed little training beforehand

The signposted ride saw the group ride 25 to 30 miles a day for five days, staying overnight at hostels and B&Bs along the route, from Saturday, July 29, to Wednesday, August 2.

One major milestone was the renowned Hartside Top Cafe, a rest stop on the summit ridge of the Pennines.

It was there, 1,900 feet above sea level, Kodi enjoyed panoramic views of the Lake District as he tucked into a plate of chips, beans, and egg.

After arriving on the east coast, Kodi marked bringing the ride to an end by dipping his bike wheel into the North Sea, and was later confirmed to be the youngest to manage the gruelling feat.

From left to right: Connor, Kodi, Rena, and Ric, at the official end marker for the ride

Mark Porter, from Coast to Coast Cycle Routes, added: “It’s a pretty tough crossing. There’s about 12,000 feet of climbing. He’s done well.”

Well-wishers have helped Kodi – who was rewarded for his amazing efforts with a new Liverpool FC kit – raise £547 for Brian House Children’s Hospice, in Bispham, so far.

To donate online, visit justgiving.com/julie-spencer27