Kebabs and smoothies help big day

The residents of West View estate in Fleetwood had fun keeping fit and healthy during a special wellbeing event.

They enjoyed a variety of activities including fruit kebab making and riding on a pedal powered smoothie maker.

But aside from the fun, there was a more serious intention behind the week of activities, which was organised by West View Community Association and Regenda Homes.

The two organisations are keen to ensure that residents are aware of the various services that are available to them, via a range of agencies, and how to access them. Helping with the week of wellbeing event were agencies such as the Young People’s Service, UR Potential, YMCA, Homestart and many others.

Tracy MacPhee, Regenda Homes’ regeneration officer, said: “The aim of the week was to promote a family approach to wellbeing, by enabling local partners to meet members of the community.” Fleetwood’s MP Cat Smith visited West View to add her support to the events - just before she got married.

There have been a number of forward-thinking schemes on the estate recently. In May this year a new £10,000 youth Youth Inclusion Hub was opened at West View Community Centre on Eden Avenue, for young people on the estate aged 13 to 18. It has led to a regular cookery scheme and an art project being set up.