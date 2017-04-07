Kate Walsh fit to take National ride

Leading Irish amateur jockey Katie Walsh said she felt 100 per cent ahead of her ride on Wonderful Charm in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

There had been doubt over her fitness after was unseated aboard Distime in the Foxhunters Chase at Aintree on Thursday.

Her injured arm was bruised rather than broken.

Walsh said: "I feel fine, a bit sore, but I am 100 per cent.

"I went down to Aintree Hospital and they were unbelievable.

"I got an x-ray and it came back all clear, so we are good."

Asked about her chances in the National on Wonderful Charm, she said: "Hopefully these fences and the atmosphere of the Grand National will spark him up a bit.

"He stays well and he's a super jumper, so I am looking forward to it."