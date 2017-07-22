Justin Bieber banned from China - and more of this week's oddities

We've rounded up this week's oddest news for you to peruse. Here they are:

NAP-CHAT

An agency teacher pictured apparently asleep at a failing academy had been drafted in to supervise an exam, the school has said.

The unidentified teacher was mocked by pupils and parents on social media after being pictured slumped on a desk at Willenhall E-ACT Academy, near Wolverhampton.

A report in The Sun said a pupil took the photograph, which was posted on Snapchat, with the caption: "And the teachers say it's the students fault the schools no good."

BIEBER BANNED

Justin Bieber will not be invited to perform in China because of his past "bad behaviour", Beijing officials said.

In response to a question from a purported fan on its web page, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said it was acting in the interest of imposing standards and order, and "cleaning up" the domestic performance market.

It said the Canadian singer's "bad behaviour", including in his private life abroad and when he was in China previously, had caused "public dissatisfaction".

DALI DAUGHTER?

Salvador Dali's embalmed remains have been exhumed in order to find genetic samples that could settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a girl decades ago.

Pilar Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card reader, claims her mother had an affair with Dali while working as a domestic helper in the Spanish town of Figueres, where the artist was born and later returned with his Russian wife Gala.

Catalonia's High Court said that biological samples were found 27 years after Dali's body was embalmed and interred in a museum dedicated to the painter's memory in Figueres.

HEMINGWAY HOPEFULS

About 160 stocky, white-bearded men resembling Ernest Hemingway have gathered in Florida to compete in the island city's annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.

The competition began at Sloppy Joe's Bar, frequented by Hemingway when he lived in Key West during the 1930s.

Judged by former winners, the three-night contest is a highlight of the Hemingway Days festival honouring the late author's literary prowess and colourful lifestyle.

MEATY MYSTERY

A Florida family got a shock when meat fell from the sky and landed on their roof.

Travis Adair said that the package of frozen pork hit the roof with a "big bang". He thought it was thunder but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house in Deerfield Beach, and three on the roof.

An address on the package shows it originally belonged to Jim Williams, who lives 170 miles away in Myakka City. Mr Williams said he bought some pigs at a fair earlier in the year. He gave some of the meat away but has no idea how any of it ended up on the Adairs' roof.

FISHY TALE

A New Hampshire policeman has told of his shock at reeling in a fish that dragged his boat for about two miles.

Nick Cyr said he was reading a book on his boat with two lines out in Rye when the tuna bit.

Mr Cyr said the fish spun the boat in circles and dragged it for about two miles. After a 90-minute tug-of-war, Mr Cyr managed to reel in the 9ft fish. He said the big cheque he received for the tuna will help finance what he calls his low-stress hobby of fishing.