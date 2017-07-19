Joan’s role to help older folk enjoy active life

Lancashire’s new Champion for Older People wants to ensure senior residents get the help they need to continue to lead active lives.

County Coun Joan Burrows’ new role is to advise the leader and cabinet members on how the county council can support older people to be fit and healthy, and live independently.

She said: “Times are changing, 70 is the new 50 and older people can now expect to live for many years after they retire.

“Older people are wanting to live a much more active lifestyle and get involved with activities such as walking, cycling, learning how to use new technology and studying for different qualifications.

“I want to do all I can to make sure they have the opportunity to learn and stay active.

“I have experience of working with many community groups from my previous jobs and volunteering, and will work closely with them, the cabinet members and older people in Lancashire, to see if we can make the most of what’s on offer.”

Coun Burrows also has a £10,000 fund for this financial year to support her activities as champion, and she is inviting groups who want to apply for grant funding to get in contact.

She added: “I will be looking to hand out grants to groups across Lancashire to support them in their work to help older people develop new skills, make a positive contribution and continue to live independently.

“We’ll also be hosting events, so local people and groups can find out about the work that’s being done.”

To apply for a grant email joan.burrows@lancashire.gov.uk