Jeweller’s gift to child mental health service

Staff from a St Annes business have donated more than £1,000 to help youngsters across the Fylde coast.

Each member of staff at Beaverbrooks the Jewellers is given £100 to donate to a good cause and members of the Accounts and Finance Team clubbed together to donate their money to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

A grand total of £1,300 was raised and received by David Eaton, Service Manager, from the CAMHS team.

He said: “The funding kindly donated from Beaverbrooks will be put to good use and we will be asking children and young people who use or have used CAMHS how best to spent it.

“There is increasing pressure and expectations put on children, young people and families today.

“This can often lead children and young people to feel anxious, depressed, lonely or lose confidence.’’