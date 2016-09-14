Jessica is the voice of Wyre youth

A Youth Mayor has been appointed in Wyre – to represent young people in the borough.

Sixteen-year-old Jessica Basquill from Fleetwood has been sworn into office for the next year.

Appointed at last Thursday’s Full Council meeting, Jessica is now the representative for young people in the borough and she will be attending a number of civic occasions involving young people, alongside the Mayor of Wyre, Coun Terry Lees.

Jessica is currently studying at Blackpool Sixth Form and is hoping to go to university.

She wants to study religious ethics and philosophy – after she has completed a two-year gap of travelling and working as a volunteer at Castle Rigg in the Lake District.

Jessica is a member of the Wyre Youth Council and told the meeting she was looking forward to her role, representing young people in the borough.