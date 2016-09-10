Jennings must seize Coasters’ contract incentive

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has challenged new man Ryan Jennings to earn a permanent contract with the club.

Jennings has registered with the Coasters following his release from Wigan Athletic this summer and Challinor is keen for the young forward to stake a claim for a place in the side.

“We have been pursuing Ryan for a while now and we got a chance to bring him in after he was released by Wigan,” Challinor said.

“Nothing materialised at first because he has been on trial at Football League clubs, but it’s got to this stage and he hasn’t got anything sorted so it’s an opportunity to have a closer look at him.

“We have Matt Blinkhorn suspended and Brendon Daniels injured so there is an opening for an attacker to come in.

“The ball is in his court to prove what he can do.

“He can play on either wing but he also has plenty of goals in his game. He is direct and aggressive – he has a little bit of everything. Now he just needs a chance of regular football.

“The loans he has had over the last couple of years haven’t really benefited him because he hasn’t had a consistent run of games. He needs to be playing and developing and hopefully he will show us what he is capable of.

“Our midfield has done very well recently but we have probably been a little unbalanced because we haven’t really got any traditional wide players available at the moment.

“It has worked well up until now and we haven’t really had any need to chance it but this gives us another option.”

The Coasters have a chance to extend their unbeaten start to the season to 10 games against FC United today.

Challinor said: “We have enjoyed some good results away from home this season and it’s another chance for us to extend our unbeaten run.

“They are a good side so I’m anticipating a good football match, but ultimately the most important thing is that we come out on the right side of a result. We will go to win but if we can’t do that then we have to make sure that we don’t lose. That’s our aim in every game for the rest of the season.

“Aside from the two injured lads (Daniels and Rhys Taylor) the squad is in good shape and I’m not expecting having to make many changes, if any at all.”