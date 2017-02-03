Jeff Stelling set to visit Lancashire in fundraising challenge

Football presenter Jeff Stelling will lace up his walking boots in a walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK.

The long-standing Soccer Saturday, 61, host is aiming to raise £500,000 on his March for Men, 15 walking marathons in 15 days at the start of June, from Exeter City FC to Newcastle United FC.

Day Nine, on Saturday June 10, sees the walkers leaving Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park.

Jeff will stop at Preston North End’s Deepdale home before continuing towards the coast and a finale into Blackpool. The following day he leaves from Fleetwood.

He said: “I am very gratified that I’m in position where I can do something.

“Prostate Cancer kills one man ever hour in the UK, and I just decided I couldn’t sit on my backside and do nothing about it. I can put one foot in front of the next and hopefully raise awareness and raise funds to help men beat this diabolical disease.

Prostate Cancer UK is the Official Charity Partner of The English Football League (EFL) and 22 clubs will be represented along the route, through the heartlands of England.