Janet makes her mark for cancer charity

A Lytham woman has been praised by a charity for her work in helping people on the Fylde coast reduce their risk of breast cancer.

Janet Wilson has joined a network of Breast Cancer UK Ambassadors across the country who go out into their local communities to make people more aware of the risk factors for breast cancer and share simple ways to lead a healthier life.

Speaking during Volunteers’ Week, from June 1-7 June, Janet said: “‘Prevention is better than cure’ is a great motto and it is also what makes Breast Cancer UK great.

“As an Ambassador I can now be part of a movement to empower people to make their life better. I love it and people who listen to my talks love it too – or at least it gets them thinking!”

Talks entitled ‘Let’s Prevent Breast Cancer’ are available to local organisations free of charge.

Nikki Mattei, Ambassador project manager, said: “We are so grateful to Janet for her efforts.”

Anyone wishing to apply as a Breast Cancer UK Ambassador should register their interest on the Breast Cancer UK website.