Jade top of class

Beauty queen Jade Hall is top of the class when it comes to fund-raising.

The 24-year-old, of Thornton, was crowned Miss Charity at the grand final of the UK Power Pageant, at Park Hall Hotel, in Chorley, after she managed to raise more than £1,000 for the contest’s chosen charity, the Christie.

Miss Blackpool International Jade, who works as a special support assistant at a school, said she really enjoyed competing for the title of Miss International UK and was thrilled with her fund-raising success.

She said: “I was absolutely overwhelmed with the whole weekend from start to finish.

“All the ladies who took part had an absolute ball.

“We had a fitness bootcamp and fitness test as soon as we arrived on the Saturday, which was tough but still so much fun.

“Then there was an afternoon tea where we all got dressed up in red, white or blue dresses, to represent England.

“And later that night we all had a pyjama party, as well as dancing and games.

“On the big day, the Sunday, we had rehearsals all day. We also had our individual interviews with the panel of judges, they made me fell so at ease. Then it was show time on the catwalk.

“I was over-the-moon at being awarded Miss Charity 2017.

“I had raised an eighth of the amount of the overall total the finalists raised myself.

“I’d worked so hard to raise as much money I possibly could for the Christie charity. I held a pizza party and welcomed people into my home and the outcome was amazing.

“And every weekend as a resident singing at Liverpool Bierkeller I would raise money in the interval. I have many people to thank for letting me do this and helping me.

“I went into this competition with my eyes open and seeing it as an amazing opportunity. I had the time of my life as Miss Blackpool International 2017.

“To achieve such an award at the end of it was so special and meant so much to me and my friends and family too.”

Former Red Rose School pupil Jade has also carried out work for Trinity and Brian House charity shops.