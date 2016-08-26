Jade dances her way to top spot

Hip hop dancers at a Blackpool street dance club are head over heels with joy after one lucky member was crowned world champion.

Jade Finlayson, 15, of FY Wingz dance crew, walked away with the prestigious first prize in the under 16 novice category at the World Street Dance Championships in Glasgow last week.

She shared her success with seven-year-old Charlie Ratcliffe, who scooped third place in the under eight novice category.

Sam Bell, dance choreographer at FY Wingz, said: “We had an amazing and very tiring weekend.

“We are extremely proud of all our crew members this weekend.

“The dedication and commitment of all our troop members is outstanding and really shows young people of Blackpool in a strong light.”

The youngsters went up against 28 other top dance crews from all over the world at the event, with the under 18s crew making it to the finals and the under 14s making it to the semi-finals before being knocked out.

Sam said: “They all tried their very best and we couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“Jade has been dancing for a long time and she’s very dedicated and outstanding in her field. Now she’s getting international attention as well for her skills.”

Now the FY Wingz crew, who train every week at The Oracle on St Annes Road, are looking forward to their first theatrical hip hop performance - a street dance interpretation of Pinocchio, which will be performed at Blackpool Sixth Form College in September.

Sam said: “It will be our first professional theatre piece that will be based around all elements of hip hop.”

People can find out more about ‘Popnocchio’ and how to book their tickets online at www.skoolofstreet.com.