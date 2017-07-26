Jack hands over party role after 12 years

Jack Croysdill has stepped down as chairman of Blackpool North and Cleveleys Labour Party after more than 12 years in the role.

Mr Croysdill decided not to seek re-election at the annual meeting of the organisation held earlier this month, but will stay on as press officer for the constituency party.

Craig Cooper, a member from the Cleveleys branch, was elected to the position of chairman for the next 12 months.

Vikki Singleton was re-elected as secretary, while long-standing treasurer Mick Stott was also re-elected.

Joan Humble, former MP for the old Blackpool North and Fleetwood constituency, led the vote of thanks for the work Mr Croysdill had done during his years in the position, and praised his dedication to the party.

Mr Croysdill said: “I have been the constituency chairman for 12-and-a half years.

“It was a position I am proud to have held, but now I feel it is time to pursue my many other interests.”

During his time as chairman, Mr Croysdill has met a number of senior figures from the Labour party during visits to Blackpool.