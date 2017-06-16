IT worker at royal garden party

IT worker and NHS volunteer Martin Jackson was invited to the Queen’s garden party for his dedication and commitment.

Martin, who works for Lancashire Care – responsible for mental health across the county – was picked by the trust’s chief executive for his efforts to help patients boost their computer skills.

Mr Jackson, also works on a health service helpline in his spare time, said: “There are so many deserving cases up and down the trust who go more than the extra mile in the line of duty. I am delighted and honoured.”

He attended the party, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, with daughter Sarah.

“The event was such a memorable experience for both myself and Sarah,” he added.