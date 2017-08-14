It's ready, set, BOW as JoJo prepares for Slimefest

Teenage social media superstar and trendsetter JoJo Siwa can’t wait to head to Blackpool - telling fans Slimefest is going to be ‘awesome’.

The internet sensation will make her first UK performances - singing hit single Boomerang live - at all six shows during the three-day family festival at The Arena at the Pleasure Beach from October 21 to 23.



“I’m so excited for Slimefest and performing for my fans there,” the 14-year-old said.

“It’s going to be really fun and really slimey.”

JoJo came to fame when she appeared on US reality show Dance Moms, and has gone on to world-wide recognition thanks to her social media presence - with more than 5.8m followers on Instagram and 600m views on her YouTube channel where she speaks out against negativity and bullying.

The JoJo Bow phenomenon was sparked by JoJo’s giant colourful hair accessories, and has caused some controversy with schools banning them for clashing with uniform standards.

“It’s cool to see people wear my bows,” she said. “I’d seen news articles about them being banned in schools - it’s crazy, but amazing. I’ve been wearing them since I was a baby, when my mum put them in.”

Slimefest is being hosted by Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, with headline performances from the dance troup, as well as The Vamps and Pixie Lott.

Also appearing are the stars of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado.

Go to www.nick.co.uk/slimefest for tickets, costing from £15.