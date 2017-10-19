It's nun of a kind

Have your say

Sister Act is set to become a habit for Fylde audiences.

Hot on the heels of the smash-hit success at Blackpool, the feelgood musical is coming to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood from October 24 to 28.

The story is about disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who is hiding in a convent and disguised as a nun and uses her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir.

She breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.

Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to come up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

With music by eight-times Oscar winner Alan Menkin, Sister Act is the funniest and funkiest musical around.

The company promise a vibrant production, a cast of 40, full orchestra and spectacular staging and will be an evening for the whole family.

It’s the society’s 80th successive year of stage productions since the first show, The Mikado, at the old Savoy Cinema, Cleveleys, in 1938.

Tickets can be booked at www.marinehall.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 887693.