It’s a goal for Norbreck pupils

Pupils from Norbreck Primary Academy hit the back of the net when they became the worthy winners of the inaugural Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Roadshow.

The roadshow took place throughout the autumn term, travelling across the town of visiting various primary schools across Blackpool.

Two pupils in each year group from Years 1-6 took part, all aiming to amass as many points as possible to receive the prize of £500 of PE equipment for the school.

Points were scored by kicking a football into an inflatable goal with four circular targets, with each target worth a different number of points.

The roadshow visited 11 schools – but it was Norbreck Primary who came out on top scoring a total of 120 points.

Norbreck Primary Academy headteacher Karen McCarter said: “We are delighted to have won the competition and are very grateful for all the equipment received.

“Massive thanks to Chris Debar and his team for setting up and organising the roadshow and to the children for scoring the goals.

“Our partnership work with the Community Trust goes from strength to strength and our children and staff benefit so much from the high level of expertise provided.

“They offer so many sporting opportunities for our children of all ages.”

Chris Debar, senior physical education officer for the Community Trust, said “Our first Community Roadshow has been a real success.

“This has been a great opportunity to showcase our projects in local schools and has been fantastic to be able to host community events within the school. “

The next Community Roadshow will take place during the Autumn 1 term in the 2017-2018 academic year, and schools can book their slots now.

Call (01253) 348691.